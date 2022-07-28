Seminar on ‘Pursuing Grants For Startups’

Aurangabad, July 28:

The Marathwada Accelerator for Growth and Incubation Council (MAGIC) is organizing an interview series on ’Pursuing Grants For Startups’ on July 30, at 3:00 pm at MAGIC office, CMIA Bajaj Bhavan.

Yogesh Gawande, director, NIYO Farmtech Pvt Ltd and MAGIC incubatee will brief the participants. This session will help entrepreneurs to understand how to search for startup grants. Dos and don'ts while filling out the application form, and much more. For registration, one may log on to https://bit.ly/MAGICIS9.