Seminar on ‘Revisiting Partition of India’ today

Aurangabad, Aug 17:

The History and Ancient Indian Culture Department of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) will organise a one-day seminar on ‘Revisiting Partition of India’ on August 18.

Dean Dr Prashant Amrutkar will inaugurate the seminar. There will be five sessions. Media expert Jaidev Dole will be the chief guest and deliver a speech in the inaugural session.

Dr Arun Wahul will talk on ‘Introspection of Dr Ambedkar on Partition’ in the second session while Dr Devkumar Ahite will shed light on ‘Revisiting Partition of India’ in the third session.

Dr Prashant Deshmukh will guide in the fourth session on ‘Marathi Mass Media and Partition of India. Dr Nirmala Jadhav will speak on ‘Partition and Agonies of Women.’

Department head Dr Pushpa Gaikwad has appealed to all teachers, students and the general public to attend the programme.