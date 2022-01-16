Sena advises MP Jaleel to put up boards in Marathi from his fund

Aurangabad, Jan 16:

Shiv Sena (SS) leaders advised All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) MP Imtiaz Jaleel to use his discretionary fund for displaying boards in Marathi.

It may be noted that the State government decided that all boards should be displayed in Marathi. As a result, there is fierce competition between SS and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) to take the credit for displaying boards in Marathi. Jumping into the issue, AIMIM MP Jaleel demanded that the Government should give fund to display boards in Marathi. On this, SS advised the MP to use his discretionary fund for this purpose.

In the city, MNS had undertaken a campaign to honour the shopkeepers by giving them certificates for the boards in Marathi. The SS has also aggressively encouraged shopkeepers to put up boards in Marathi. Organiser of SS (East Assembly Constituency) Raju Vaidya said that the Maha Vikas Aghadi Government had taken the decision of boards in Marathi to preserve the language.

He warned the shop owners to display the boards in Marathi immediately, otherwise, the party will take an aggressive stand on it.

“We have demanded boards in Marathi since the beginning. Marathi Language Development made a demand with the Chief Minister for the boards in Marathi. Taking notice of the demand, a decision was made in the Cabinet meeting. Shopkeepers should come forward to implement the decision, otherwise, we will launch an aggressive campaign for it,” he asserted.

MP Jaleel had sought a Government fund to display boards in Marathi. On this, Raju Vaidya said that the discretionary fund of MP is also a Government fund, it will be welcomed if the fund is used for the boards.