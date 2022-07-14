Sena launches mission to save party

Aurangabad, July 14:

Aurangabad is considered the bastion of Shiv Sena. However, after sustaining a setback due to rebel by its five MLAs from the district, the stalwarts of the party have started conducting a series of meetings in different legislative constituencies of the district to avoid further rebel in the party by office-bearers and activists, especially from the jurisdictions of five rebels constituencies. So far, the meetings have been done in the jurisdiction of the city’s three legislative assembly constituencies, and tomorrow the meeting of Yuva Sena has been organised in the city, in the evening.

The names of five rebel MLAs are Pradeep Jaiswal, Sanjay Shirsaat, Ramesh Bornare (Vaijapur), former minister Sandeepan Bhumre (Paithan) and former minister of state Abdul Sattar (Sillod). These MLAs after returning to their respective constituencies started conducting rallies, morcha and gatherings to show their strength.

Sensing the seriousness of the situation, the Sena leader Chandrakant Khaire and district chief MLC Ambadas Danve started conducting meetings in Aurangabad (West), Aurangabad (Central) and Aurangabad (East), Paithan and Vaijapur. The office-bearers and activists from these constituencies were told to fill and submit the form (like undertaking) assuring that they will follow the leadership of Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray; will stay and work to strengthen the party in the respective jurisdictions. Their views and feedback were also collected on the spot. The activists, in general, while airing their views opined to kick away the rebel MLAs from the party.

Yuva Sena’s meeting scheduled to be held at Saubhagya Mangal Karyalaya on Friday evening will be graced by leaders like Khaire and Danve, it is said.