Sena opposes Akbaruddin Owaisi’s visit to Aurangzeb’s tomb

Aurangabad, May 12:

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) leader MLA Akbaruddin Owaisi arrived in the city on Thursday afternoon.

Before he entered the city, he offered flowers at the tomb of Aurangzeb in Khuldabad. Opposing this, former MP Chandrakant Khaire said that they would respond to this in a Shiv Sena style.

Akbaruddin Owaisi had announced to reopen a hospital and a school during the campaigning of the 2014 Assembly election. AIMIM secured land behind Himayat Baugh recently. Earlier, Owaisi offered ‘Chadar’ at Khuldabad Dargahs at 1.30 pm today.

Later, he along with supporters went to the tomb of Mughal emperor Aurangzeb and offered flowers.

When its photo went viral on social media, Sena’s former MP Chandrakant Khaire criticised strongly it. Khaire said that what was the need to visit the tomb.

He said that the AIMIM is trying to create a dispute when there is no reason, so, the reply would be given to this in a Sena style.

Meanwhile, MP Imtiaz Jaleel said that visiting a Dargah and reciting ‘Darud Sharif’ is our culture.

“Owaisi has not offered flowers just at Aurangzeb’s tomb, but, he also offered ‘Chadar and flowers’ at Dargahs of different great Sufi saints in this area. The oppositions are creating a dispute without any reason,” he asserted.