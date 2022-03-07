Senate members pass resolution against Guv for controversial remarks on Shivaji Maharaj

Aurangabad, March 7:

Senate members of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University passed a resolution on Monday to protest against Governor and chancellor of the university Bhagat Singh Koshyari for his remarks on Chhatrapati Shivaji, Mahatma Phule and Savitribai Phule.

In a programme held in the city recently, Bhagat Singh Koshyari’ made remarks that Samarth Ramdas was the ‘Guru’ of Shivaji Maharaj, which stirred controversy in the State. The university held a Senate meeting at the auditorium today to approve the budget.

At the beginning of the meeting, Senators Dr Rajesh Karpe, Vijay Subukde, Dr Sambhaji Bhosale, Sunil Magre, Bharat Khairnar and others protested against the Governor. They also raised slogans for 15 minutes in the auditorium.

The Senator claimed that the resolution was passed unanimously against Koshyari. Vice-chancellor Dr Pramod Yeole and Pro-VC Dr Shyam Shirsath were in difficulty during the uproar.

VC Dr Yeole said, “It can be said that the resolution was passed with a majority and not unanimously.”

The members also insisted the VC and Pro-VC join the protest. However, they said that they are sitting in the meeting as the representatives of the Governor and would forward the resolution to him (Koshyari).

Box

1st time in history

The Governor who is also the chancellor of the universities in the State is given high respect in all the programmes and institutes of education. Perhaps, this is the first time that university Senators have protested against Governor.