Senior and a junior doctor clash in GMCH

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Tension gripped the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) on Friday as a heated exchange erupted between a newly-joined senior doctor and a junior colleague. The senior doctor reportedly questioned the junior's work methods, sparking a verbal confrontation that lasted for roughly 15 minutes.

Though the medical superintendent intervened and brought the situation under control, the incident sparked discussion among GMCH staff throughout the day. Sources say the new senior doctor has been emphasizing stricter work practices, which may have contributed to the tension.