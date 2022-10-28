Senior citizen, one other cheated by perpetrators

The gang of perpetrators seems to have been active in the city as in two different cases, the perpetrators cheated a woman and a 72-year-old citizen (of Harsul) saying that they had won awards through the lucky draw system. The incident took place between 8.30 am and 9.30 am on Thursday.

In the first case, a lady complainant from Mayur Park stated that she runs a shop situated on Pisadevi Road. While she was present in the shop one accused came and informed that her son has won a motorcycle bike in a lucky draw and she will have to deposit token money to get the prize. The lady said that she does not have any money. However, by hypnotising her the accused managed to get her golden mangalsutra of Rs 60,000 and one mobile phone of valuing Rs 1,000. The accused, however, did not return since then.

The second incident took place at Amber Hill (Jatwada Road) in the Harsul vicinity. The complainant Rangnath Sandu Jadhav (72) was sitting near his house when the accused contacted and told him that he has won an award through a lucky draw. When Jadhav told him that he do not have money, hence the accused through hypnotism managed to get a gold ornament of his wife valuing Rs 4,664. Harsul police station has registered both offences and further investigation is on.