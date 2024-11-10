Senior citizens demand action in upcoming Elections

Raj Patil

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

As the elections in city approach, senior citizens are urging candidates to address their pressing concerns. Key demands include improved healthcare services, timely pension disbursements, and enhanced security measures to ensure their safety. Seniors also seek better recreational spaces, including parks and pedestrian-friendly infrastructure. Furthermore, seniors emphasize the need for digital literacy programs to safeguard against online fraud. These issues must be prioritized to improve the quality of life for the elderly in the city.

Elderly Neglected

“As the elections in Sambhajinagar are heating up, I’ve noticed that most candidates are focusing mainly on the youth, with little attention given to the senior citizens. It’s concerning because the elderly often face their own set of challenges that need addressing. The government must launch the "Ladke Vadil" scheme for senior citizens, which is a step in the right direction. However, more efforts are needed to ensure that our elderly citizens are not overlooked during these elections.”--------------Jayant Sangvikar (Senior citizen)

Senior citizens' demands

I urge candidates to prioritize our needs. We need better healthcare facilities, easy access to pensions, and enhanced security measures to ensure our safety. More parks and community spaces are needed for our social well-being. Additionally, seniors should have access to digital literacy programs to protect us from online scams. It’s essential for candidates to focus on these issues and improve the quality of life for the elderly in our city.--------(Vikram chintamani Retired Police Officer)

Voting Priorities

My priorities while voting include better public facilities, safety for women and children, and ensuring access to clean drinking water. Healthcare services should be modernized, and traffic rules need to be enforced. The pension provided to seniors below the poverty line is insufficient, and accessing healthcare is difficult. I believe pensions should be timely. Additionally, there should be a separate OPD for seniors, pedestrian paths, and parks to reduce loneliness, with improvements in various other facilities. ------------(Dr. Nirmala Hazari Biochemist)

Focus on Parks, Security, and Cyber Protection

I will focus on demanding parks specifically for older people and ensuring their security. It is important that candidates in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar recognize the growing concerns around the safety of senior citizens. Additionally, there must be greater awareness about cybersecurity and the risks of digital arrests. I urge the candidates to address these issues, as many of us are becoming increasingly vulnerable to cybercrimes. Safety, both offline and online, must be a priority. ---------(Aruna Chaudhari, Retired Principal)