Senior citizens welled up in felicitation prog

Santosh Nana Bhandari (chief, Chhatrapati Group of Industries) : On behalf of Chhatrapati Multistate, I am announcing an 11.75 per cent interest rate on a fixed deposit scheme for senior citizens. All senior citizens should take benefit from the scheme.

Law is needed for old age homes

Imtiaz Jaleel (MP): Old age homes are not part of our culture. I insisted in the Lok Sabha that there should be a law in this regard. It is necessary to expose the children, who keep their parents in old age homes, to the world as they do not take care of their parents.

2 sides of same coin

Ram Bhogale (prominent industrialist): Communication is decreasing among family members. Today, nobody likes to hear instructions. With whom seniors will talk? Both sides of the coin should be examined.

Keep your health in your hands

Pukhraj Pagariya (chairman, Pagariya Auto): Senior citizens should take care of their health. Emphasis should be given to Yoga and Pranayama. It should be understood that children cannot give time in these days. Municipal Corporations start daycare centres.

Situation is worst

Keshavrao Autade (former MLA): Day by day, the situation is getting worse, from Delhi to Galli. The situation is worse in rural areas. I am the only person, wearing a cap, in this programme. I thank Lokmat Times for honouring senior citizens.

Should we spend last phase of life in old age home?

F M Shinde (prominent poet): Children should not send their aged parents to Ashrams. Some love to give instructions while others do not want it. This results in disputes. Old people should not be sent to Ashrams which have a tradition of knowledge.

A bearable environment is needed

Dr Yadnavir Kawade (president, MIT): I am a farmer. But not a farmer who ends life.

We should keep in mind that problems cannot be solved through suicide. In fact, it causes them. The number of old age homes is increasing. This is not a good thing. There should be an atmosphere in which the life of the senior citizens will be free from stress.