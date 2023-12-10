Series of thefts in wedding ceremonies continue in city

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A Series of thefts in wedding ceremonies from function halls continues in the city as one more case surfaced.

Thieves made of seven tolas of gold ornaments, cash of Rs 16,000 and a mobile phone, all worth Rs 4.50 lakh, from a wedding function held at Atithi Hotel, near Seven Hills on November 24. This was the sixth case of the stealing of gold jewellery and ornaments. A case was registered with Cidco Police Station.

As per the complaint lodged by Avanti Shirish Kulkarni (Old SBH Colony, Peer Bazaar, Osmanpura), her brother Jayesh Kulkarni’s marriage function was held at Diamond Hall of Atithi Hotel between the evening of December 5 and 7 pm on December 6.

The mother of Shirish gave her purse to Avanti as the ritual of ‘Saptapadi’ of bride and groom began.

After a while, Avanti’s sister called her. So, Avanti kept the purse down and went to her sister to hand over the gift.

When Avanti returned, the purse was not there.

The purse which had a gold chain, ganthan, tops and other ornaments, cash of Rs 16,000 and a mobile phone, all worth Rs 4.59 lakh was stolen. She lodged a complaint at Cidco Police Station on December 9. Assistant police sub-inspector Ban is on the case.

Box

6th case of theft since Nov 24

The wedding season began after the Diwali festival. A total of six theft cases were reported in wedding ceremonies arranged at different prominent hotels and function halls in the city since then.

The first case of ornament theft was reported from Madhura Lawns in the Harsul area. Later, thefts of jewellers took place at Surya Lawns, Hotel Rama International and Hotel Gymkhana. The fifth incident was reported from a big hotel in Beed bypass. However, the case was not registered in this matter. The sixth case was surfaced at the Atithi Hotel.

During the probe, it was revealed that the same thief was involved in the theft cases of Hotel Rama International and Aurangabad Gymkhana.