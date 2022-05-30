Serving the society is the sole aim of UPSC crackers

Aurangabad, May 30:

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) announced the result of the civil services examination on Monday. Mansi Sonawane from Aurangabad secured 627th position in the all India ranking. Similarly, Ramendra Prasad from Jalna secured the 181st position.

Inspired by Dad’s social activities: Ramendra Prasad

My father Chiranjeev Prasad is a former commissioner of police of Aurangabad and presently an Additional Director General of Police in the State Reserved Police Force. My mother is also and civil servant and worked in the Ordnance Factory. Later she left the job and became a homemaker. I did my schooling at Nath Valley School, Aurangabad and Golden Jubilee School, Jalna. Later, I acquired a degree of B.Tech in Agriculture and Food Engineering from IIT, Kharagpur. After completing my B.Tech, I worked with a company in Pune for a year. Then, I completely devoted myself to UPSC studies, but to avoid disturbances in the students, I shifted to Dattashram in Jalna. Here in the peaceful and spiritual atmosphere, I could concentrate fully on my studies. I was involved in no other activities other than studying, praying, and eating here. I did not even use the mobile phone. My optional subject was Sanskrit and this was my fifth attempt. As a child, I had always seen my father involved in the social activities for farmers and tribals, apart from his job of maintaining law and order. I am very much inspired by him and willing to serve society as an IPS officer.

Believed in myself: Manasi

I was always confident that she will crack the UPSC examination as I believed in myself and the efforts I took. My father and mother are government servants. My father had earlier given the UPSC examination, but due to various circumstances, he could not complete it. However, he always inspired me for UPSC since I was in school. I did my schooling in Nashik and later completed my B.A. from Government College of Arts and Commerce with History, Geography, and Economics here. Initially, I prepared for the UPSC at the local coaching classes and then went to Delhi to prepare for my optional subject of Political Science and International Relations as it was not available in the city. Of my three attempts, this was my first attempt for mains and interview. Every day, I used to study for around six to seven hours daily and during the exam period, it increased to around 10 to 12 hours a day. I received valuable guidance from Dr Anil Patil and Shrihari Pandav. I am ready to accept any services be it from the IRS or IPS.

Facilities to crack UPSC available in City: Lt. Col. Dhage, Competitive Exams Mentor

Around 20 years back, there was no guidance or study material available in the city. One for preparing for UPSC had to go to Delhi for it. The situation has changed now. The study material required for self-study is available easily online. Similarly, good guidance for the students is also available in the city. Any student from the city with strong determination, the right aim, and approach can crack the exam easily without going to Delhi and Pune. The UPSC seats this year were reduced from 1000 to 685. A student from the city getting a place in it is a great achievement.