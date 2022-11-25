Kishore Gathadi: Urged to become a nature lover

Aurangabad:

The Saraswati Bhuvan Science College post graduate Department of Environmental Science and Nisarga Mitra Mandal (NMM) recently organised a session on bird watching and forest reading of nature lover and NMM secretary Kishore Gathadi and bird watcher Kiran Pardeshi. The duo interacted with the students and urged them to become nature lovers.

Gathadi said that there are many opportunities before the students of environmental science and everyone should become nature lover through their daily behavior. The work of protecting our environment has been going on for more than three decades. He then gave information on how to bird watch through a slide show. Pardeshi explained the usefulness of bird studies through e-Bird and Merlin Bird App. Head of the department Dr Kshama Khobragade, vice principal Dr Deepak Kayande, Dr Asmita Daspute, Rameshwar Ghitre, Vaishnavi Sable and others were present.