Session on cybercrime awareness at Pearls

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: In an endeavour to enhance cybercrime awareness among students, a session by cybercrime cell police inspector Pravina Yadav was organised for grades 6 to 12 at Pearls Academy, recently. PI Yadav's presentation covered aspects like online security, social media risks, and the potential threats associated with cyber activities.

The interactive session aimed to equip students with the knowledge and skills necessary to navigate the digital world safely. Principal Dr Nayer Iqbal commended the efforts of PI Yadav and Uzma Shakeel. The session was highly informative, engaging students with real-life examples and practical tips for a safer online experience.