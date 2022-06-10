Session on ‘Safety measures while working at height’ held

Aurangabad, June 10:

CMIA in association with Directorate of Industrial Safety and Health (DISH), Marathwada region, organized a session on 'Safety Measures while Working at Height’ here recently. More than 40 participants from various companies attended the session.

In the session, Vijay S Kulkarni from VS Associates focused on consequences of working at height, different devices used for climbing and safety and their specifications, Do’s and Don’ts while using these devices, erection of scaffolding, care to be taken while working on roofs, legal provisions, importance of through screening and safety induction, discipline, tool box talk, inspection of equipments, third party certifications and periodic reviews of safety workplace. He also gave a presentation on key preventive measures to be taken to have zero accidents.

Muner Shaikh and his team from UFS Protects India, Pune demonstrated the required personal protective equipment for working at height. Dish Jt director, Ram Dahiphale focused on detailed provisions of Factories Act regarding height work, precautions required while doing pre-monsoon work at height and Fragile Roofs in the factories and also explained with some case studies.

CMIA president Shivprasad Jaju, secretary Satish Lonikar, entrepreneurs and officials were present on the occasion.