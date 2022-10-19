Set up parking lots at various places

Aurangabad:

As there is no parking space in the market areas in the city, the motorists have to park their vehicle on the road. Therefore, BJP Mahila Morcha made a demand to the Guardian Minister Sandipan Bhumre and MLA Pradeep Jaiswal recently demanding that the Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) should construct temporary parking lots in the market areas to avoid this inconvenience. A demand was also made to remove the barriers in front of the Sangramnagar flyover to make the traffic smooth on the Beed Bypass road.