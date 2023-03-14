Settlement Commissioner suspends City Survey Officer Shalini Bidarkar

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Sensation prevailed on the district collectorate campus after the settlement commissioner Niranjan Kumar Sudhanshu issued a suspension order of the superintendent of the City Survey Office (CSO) Shalini Bidarkar on Monday. She has been held responsible for irregularity in fulfilling the office work. Meanwhile, her charge has been handed over to the deputy superintendent (of Vaijapur) Sunil More.

Meanwhile, the sudden action by the superior has become the talk of the office and all the CSO staff are now panicked. It is learnt that she has been also held responsible in the issue of fixing the boundary of the city heritage Bibi Ka Maqbara.

According to sources, the settlement commissioner had received many complaints against Bidarkar along with the evidence. Taking cognizance of these complaints, the suspension order of Bidarkar was issued on Monday. She had fallen victim to the internal politics of the office.

It may be noted that the CSO prepares the Property Registration (PR) cards of properties (either sold or purchased freshly). The office receives applications requesting to prepare a consolidated PR card or a PR Card with a sub-division of a property. There were many complaints stating that the officials and personnel of this section were not completing the work on time. Earlier, it has come to notice that there are 1,500 files pending in the office.

When contacted Bidarkar said, “She will pursue the matter with the commissioner. There is no issue of office irregularity as I had not kept any work pending.”

Bidarkar, however, avoided commenting on the issue of Maqbara land.