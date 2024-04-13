Seven-year-old girl succumbs to burn injuries

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A seven-year-old girl, Smita Raju Hiwale, passed away on Friday afternoon after suffering burns from hot water.

According to police, the incident occurred on April 3 at 8:00 am within the Hiwale family's residence in the Brijwadi area. While playing indoors, Smita sustained severe burns after coming into contact with boiling water. The family rushed her to the district civil hospital for immediate medical attention.

Due to the seriousness of her injuries, Smita required further treatment in the intensive care unit at Government Medical College and Hospital. Despite all efforts, Smita succumbed to her injuries on Friday at 3:00 pm. Authorities at the MIDC Cidco police station have registered a case of accidental death in this incident.