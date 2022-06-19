Several petrol pumps in the city lack facilities

Water cooler, air pump defunct, toilets locked

Aurangabad, June 19:

At present there are 42 petrol pumps in the city. These pumps are required to provide some basic facilities to the customers. This includes clean water, free air for tyres and toilets. However, an inspection of some of the pumps revealed that the water coolers and the air filling machines were defunct.

In some places there was only a single toilet for men and women and in some pumps the toilets were locked. But some petrol pumps were an exception. It was observed that all the services were being provided to the customers.

During inspection at seven petrol pumps in the city, it was seen that all facilities were being provided at two petrol pumps on Garkheda and Mukundwadi road. There was no toilet at the two pumps in Shahganj. There was no drinking water at the pump on Pundaliknagar road, only one toilet was used at a petrol pump at Thakrenagar. There was no drinking water facility at the petrol pump at Jafergate. Also, the toilet in one place was locked. Money was being charged for filling air at some pumps.

Where exactly to lodge a complaint

Consumers have the right to complain if any of these facilities are not available. For this, complaints can be lodged on the mobile number of the oil company officials displayed at each pump.