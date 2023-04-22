SGST bags first prize in investigation symposium

Branch had unearthed Rs 172 crore GST scam

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar investigation branch of the State Goods and Services Tax (SGST) Department had busted a national-level GST Input Tax Credit Scam worth Rs 172 crore. The masterminds of the scam were arrested from areas like Dongri in Mumbai. The investigation branch presented the case at the State level investigation symposium held on National Civil Service Day in Mumbai.

The case was ranked first at the state level and received appreciation from the SGST department. The investigation branch also collected Rs 16.77 crore of withholding tax and penalty from 46 investigation visits during the year, preventing a revenue loss of nearly Rs 20 crore. The action was taken under the guidance of joint commissioner G Shrikant by deputy commissioner Dr Pravinkumar Rathi, Nitesh Bhandare, Prakash S Gopner, Nitin Labde, Manoj Puttewad and others.