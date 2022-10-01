SGST starts day care centre for children

Seven month old toddler to 12 years are being cared for in the centre

Aurangabad, Oct 1:

Working couples find it difficult to take care for their children due to lack of senior members in the house. Taking this into consideration, the State Goods and Services Tax (SGST) department has started a day care centre facility for the children of the employees of the department.

The centre has been started with the initiative of the SGST commissioner G Shrikant. The centre has been constructed from the staff welfare fund. Children between 7 month old to 12 years are being cared for in the centre. With this facility in place, the employees bring their children along with them and leave them in the day care centre.

The centre is equipped with cradles, swings, various toys, educational materials, tables and chairs for study, separate toilets and beds. CCTV cameras have also been installed in the centre area for security purposes. The SGST office here has about 250 officers and employees, and more than 55 of them are women employees.

The employees said that the children are being provided proper care in the centre. This has helped them to focus more on their office work. Deputy commissioner Ravindra Jogdand, assistant commissioner Latika Solunkhe and employees have contributed for the centre.