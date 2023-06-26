Shahu strongly advocated equality among all strata

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: ‘Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj ruled for the reformation of society. He made compulsory primary education law, reservations for underprivileged classes and rights of equality to women. Shahu was a strong advocate of equality among all strata of society,” said Dr Sudhir Gavhane, former vice-chancellor.

He was speaking in a programme organised at Mahatma Phule Hall of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University on Monday as part of Rajarshi Shahu Maharaj Jayanti. Vice-chancellor Dr Pramod Yeole presided over the function. Pro-VC Dr Shyam Shirsath, registrar Dr Bhagwan Sakhle, Dr Kaweri Lad and Dr Parag Hase were seated on the dais.

Dr Sudhir Gavhane Mahatma Phule laid the foundation stone of the progressive tradition of the State. “Shahu Maharaj made laws and created a state of equality. Later, Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar was inspired by these two great leaders and made a Constitution which has values of equality, fraternity, secularism and social justice.

Dr Daiwat Sawant conducted the proceedings. Parag Hase proposed a vote of thanks. Dr Kailas Pathrikar, Dr Sonali Kshirsagar, Senator Dr Bhaskar Sathe, Dr Namdev Sanap and others were present.

Vice-chancellor Dr Pramod Yeole said that the tradition of appointing directors of particular castes to the 15 study centres named after great leaders were broken since their thoughts take society towards progress.