Shaikh Muskan tops in B A English

Aurangabad, Jan 8:

Shaikh Muskan Begum Rahman from Sir Sayyed College topped B A English examination held in April/May 2021 session by Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu).

She bagged Shikshan Maharshi Dr Bapuji Salunke and Vimalabai Bhujangrao Kulkarni Gold Medals in the university.

President of the education society Dr Shamama Parveen felicitated Muskan on her achievement.

Dr Parveen wished her the best of luck in her future endeavours. College Principal Dr Shaikh Kabeer Ahmed encouraged her to pursue higher studies. Vice-Principal Dr Shaikh Mohammed Azhar, Dr Shaikh Suhel and Syed Zahir Abbas of the Department of English were present on the occasion.