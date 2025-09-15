Shaikh Shahed elevated as LDO

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

An assistant livestock development officer Shaikh Shahed Shaikh Nizam has been promoted as Livestock Development Officer (LDO). The municipal commissioner G Sreekanth issued the conditional promotion order recently.

So far, he has rendered his services in various capacities in the animal husbandry section of the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC).