Shaikh Shahed elevated as LDO
By Lokmat Times Desk | Updated: September 15, 2025 18:30 IST2025-09-15T18:30:02+5:302025-09-15T18:30:02+5:30
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:
An assistant livestock development officer Shaikh Shahed Shaikh Nizam has been promoted as Livestock Development Officer (LDO). The municipal commissioner G Sreekanth issued the conditional promotion order recently.
So far, he has rendered his services in various capacities in the animal husbandry section of the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC).