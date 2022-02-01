Shailja Swami no more

Aurangabad, Feb 1:

Shailja Ashok Swami (57), ideal teacher of Jevli Zilla Parishad school died of heart attack on Monday night. She is survived by her husband, two sons, daughters-in-law and grandchildren. She was the mother of Rameshwar Swami of Lokmat Aurangabad office. Her last rites were performed at Nalegaon (Chakur, Latur).