Shailja Swami no more
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: February 1, 2022 10:10 PM2022-02-01T22:10:01+5:302022-02-01T22:10:01+5:30
Aurangabad, Feb 1: Shailja Ashok Swami (57), ideal teacher of Jevli Zilla Parishad school died of heart attack on ...
Shailja Ashok Swami (57), ideal teacher of Jevli Zilla Parishad school died of heart attack on Monday night. She is survived by her husband, two sons, daughters-in-law and grandchildren. She was the mother of Rameshwar Swami of Lokmat Aurangabad office. Her last rites were performed at Nalegaon (Chakur, Latur).