Shalini Purohit no more

Aurangabad: Shalini Vasantrao Purohit (89), passed away due to old age in Aurangabad on December 11. She had worked as secretary of the Mahila Samaj educational institute in Hingoli. She also worked with various social organisations in the city. Her body was donated to the MGM medical college and hospital, Aurangabad. She is survived by three daughters, sons-in-law, grandchildren and extended family.