Shamit School celebrates Guru Purnima

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Shamit School echoed with devotion and gratitude as students and staff came together to celebrate Guru Purnima, a day dedicated to honouring teachers, recently. The event began with a soulful prayer and the traditional lighting of the lamp. Students presented heartfelt speech and poem, expressing their deep appreciation for their teachers. A series of cultural performances, including devotional songs and a classical dance drama depicting the story of Guru Dronacharya and Eklavya captivated the audience. Teachers were also felicitated by the students with handmade cards.