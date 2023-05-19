Shankar Mahadevan to impart musical lessons to municipal students

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) has vowed to transform the civic schools into Smart Schools and a haven for the urban poor and other citizens. The Smart City office is spending Rs 63 crore to facelift the municipal schools’ infrastructure and enhance the quality of educational standards of students studying in them.

Now, the CSMC has decided to make the students smart by promoting their musical talents, with the help of the reputed Hindi film playback singer-musician Shankar Mahadevan. He will impart lessons on singing, playing musical instruments and music to the kids. The motto behind it is to constitute a music band comprising civic school students.

The CSMC administrator G Sreekanth has started implementing the new concept. He came to know that Mahadevan extends free-of-cost teachings to any municipal school students having an interest in music and singing. The civic chief then contacted Mahadevan and requested to teach the CSMC school students. He has accepted the request. Now, the music classes will be conducted in all municipal corporation schools. Prior to it, the training of the teachers is necessary. The noted singer agreed to do so, said G Sreekanth.

The planning is being made so as to start the music classes from the new academic year. The administrator underlined that the musical instruments and other things needed to run the music classes will be purchased from the CSR funds.

There are 72 schools of CSMC and the strength of students is more than 18,000 in them. For the past many years, the civic education department paid no heed towards enhancing the educational standard of its school students. As a result, it has been observed that the strength of students was declining each year. The

civic schools are being developed and the talents of the students are promoted so as to make them capable of competing with the private schools.