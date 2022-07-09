Sharad Pawar to arrive in city tomorrow

Aurangabad, July 9:

The NCP president and MP Sharad Pawar will be arriving in the city (from Baramati) tomorrow at 11.30 am.

As per the schedule, the afternoon time has been reserved.

He will interact with media persons in Hotel

Rama International at 4.30 pm. He will also attend Rajesh Sarkate’s programme ‘ Gajar Vithalacha’ from 7 pm to 9 pm. He will perform the 'Vithal Poojan' and then the special event of Bhakti songs will be started. He will halt in the city on Sunday night.

On July 11, Pawar will inaugurate the Vasantrao Naik Shikshan Prasarak Mandal’s golden jubilee function at 11 am. He will be visiting MLC Satish Chavan’s residence from 1 pm to 3.30 pm. He will also attend the programme organised by Marathwada Cancer Hospital Research Institute at Divisional Sports Complex at 4 pm and then leave for Mumbai at 5.45 pm.