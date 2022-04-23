Sharad Pawar to distribute books on Tuesday

Aurangabad, April 23:

The NCP president and MP Sharad Pawar will grace the function to distribute 11.75 academic books of valuing Rs 10.31 crore to the students of 3300 high schools, higher secondary schools, ashram shalas and senior colleges of the Marathwada, on Tuesday. The function will take place at MGM’s Rukmini Hall on Tuesday at 10 am.

The MLC Vikram Kale has confirmed the development. The event is hosted by Kale and will be presided over by MGM chairman Kamal Kishore Kadam. The state’s health minister Rajesh Tope, registrar of MGM University Ankush Kadam, MLC Satish Chavan and others will also grace the function.

Meanwhile, the Rashtravadi Shikshak Sangh Pradeep Vikhe, Shivaji Bankar, Sunil Magare, Shivram Mhaske, Mansoor Shaikh, Saleem Mirza, Dr Babasaheb Salampure, Dr Rajesh Karpe, Dr Hansraj Jadhav and Waheed Shaikh, have appealed to all the headmasters, teachers, faculties and non-teaching staff of the above educational institutes to attend the function in large number.