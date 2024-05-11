Share investor from Waluj cheated of Rs 34 lakh

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

MIDC Waluj police have registered a case against cyber crooks for cheating an investor residing in an industrial area for Rs 34.60 lakh. The accused had lured the investor to buy shares at low prices and assured him of selling the same shares at high prices for him.

The complainant Nitin Suresh Amrutkar (Wadgaon) had gone to Africa eight months ago. He returned after three months. On February 19, he received a link on his mobile from an unknown caller. On clicking the link he joined G4 Evercore Research Action Group where the details on trading in the share market were shared regularly. He was getting trading charts and notes prompting and luring him to buy shares at low prices. He was told that later on they would sell the same shares and get him a profit between 5 percent and 30 percent.

Amrutkar fell victim to the offer and he was made to join another group through a mobile number sent by the crooks. After a few days, the group admin Gopal Reddy contacted Amrutkar posing as a customer service manager, and informed him about one teacher in the group Tejas Khoday who deals in the sale and purchase of shares. Later on, he was sent a link on the group and was asked to share his Aadhar Card and Bank details while downloading the FYERS app. As per instruction, Amrutkar downloaded the app and created a portfolio for share trading.

The victim in his complaint stated that Reddy, on March 1, told him to deposit Rs 30,000 through PhonePe to purchase shares. Later on, the deposition of different amounts of money continued through different payment platforms luring that he would be getting good profits. In this way, Amrutkar claimed to have deposited Rs 34.60 lakh on the account number sent to him by the accused.

Amrutkar continued sending money because the accused were sharing charts mentioning fake figures of his profits. On April 16, Amrutkar was told that Rs 2.58 crore had been deposited in his portfolio. He needed money, therefore, he told to deposit Rs 45 lakh into his account. However, they were delaying to do so citing one or the other reason. When he continued to pursue the accused told him that he would have to pay Rs 30 lakh more then only he could withdraw the money from the portfolio as there was some error in trading.

However, Amrutkar realised that he has been cheated as the accused was not depositing the money. He then approached the police and lodged his complaint. Further investigation is on by the police inspector Jayant Rajurkar.