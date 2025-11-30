Shikshan Sanstha Mahamandal demands update of roster

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Maharashtra Rajya Shikshan Sanstha Mahamandal (MRSSM) demanded that the roster of all educational institutions in Marathwada should be updated.

MRSSM submitted a memorandum to the Assistant Commissioner of the State Backwards Classes Cell, Sarita Sutranve, recently.

The office-bearers of the Shikshan Mahamandal was led by a retired education officer, M K Deshmukh. The delegation met the Assistant Commissioner and discussed various issues.

The office-bearers also brought the notice of the Assistant Commissioner that the roster of educational institutions is not updated in time and this is creating various problems.

“The obstacles should be removed, and the roster of educational institutions should be updated. The recruitment advertisements are also less on the Pavitra portal because of the delay in updating the roster,” they said. Divisional secretary of the Mahamangald Valmik Surase, State coordinator Manoj Patil, Asaram Shelke, Ganesh Pawar and others were present.