Shilpa Shetty inaugurates ‘Dream World’ project

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: On Saturday, the Dream World project of Manjeet Pride Group, with famous actress Shilpa Shetty as its brand ambassador, had its grand opening in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. The inauguration was carried out with great enthusiasm by union Minister Dr Bhagwat Karad. The citizens responded well to this project, with 50 customers booking their dream home on the very first day.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by Manjeet Pride director Nitin Bagdia, Naveen Bagdia, Vipin Bagdia, Manish Aggarwal, Bhupendra Singh Rajpal, Rajendra Singh Rajpal, Sanchit Rajpal, Karan Rajpal, and Rajdeep Chawla. Former minister Rajendra Darda inaugurated the office and 3-D model of Dream World on this occasion. Dream World is being built on Prozone Mall Road in Cidco N-1 area and has many facilities, including a swimming pool, kiddie pool, separate exercise area, amphitheatre, organic farming, multipurpose hall, golf academy, party lawn, business hub, spa, and play station. The residents of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar were excited about this project after seeing Shilpa Shetty's hoardings in various parts of the city, and there was a huge response to the booking on the first day itself. The Gharkul Yojana will be inaugurated by Shilpa Shetty on March 16.