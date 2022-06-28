Shinde approved Rs 150 crore works of rebel MLAs

- Unapproved works of Rs 30 crore is likely to get pending.

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, June 28:

The rebel MLAs from the city benefitted in the form of approval for the development works of valuing Rs 150 crore by the state’s Urban Development Department (UDD) Eknath Shinde. However, after rebel of the Shiv Sena MLAs, it is feared that works valuing Rs 30 crore are likely to be left incomplete.

Meanwhile, the works which were administratively approved are on verge of completion. It is difficult to comment on the fate of works which are yet to be administratively approved. It may be noted that five MLAs from the district had rebelled along with Eknath Shinde. Of which, Shinde granted Rs 57 crore to Sanjay Shirsaat and Rs 15 crore to Pradeep Jaiswal.

Shinde has sanctioned an aid of Rs 150 crore for various development works in the city during the last three years. Of which, the highest amount of funds of Rs 57 crore for works in Aurangabad (West) Constituency. Meanwhile, it is feared that after Shinde’s rebellion, the works valuing Rs 30 crore which await administrative approval, may be shelved or set aside.

The fund allocation by UDD to the public representatives has been revealed through the municipal administration report. It mentioned that Rs 73 crore was sanctioned for works in the constituencies of three rebel MLAs Shirsaat, Jaiswal and Bhumare. A fund of Rs 27 crore was approved for works proposed by MLC Ambadas Danve and former MP Chandrakant Khaire. The report underlined that the administrative approval has been received for development works valuing Rs 114 crore and works of Rs 30 crore are yet to be approved administratively. Shinde has been relieved from the portfolio of Urban Development. Hence, it is being said that the unapproved works are likely to be set aside or left pending.

The status of funds allocation in the constituencies of rebel MLAs like Ramesh Bornare, Uday Singh Rajput and Abdul Sattar are different. The MP Imtiaz Jaleel, MLAs Haribhau Bagade and Atul Save and MLC Satish Chavan also got some funds out of their total demand for funds.

Officers camps in Mumbai

The officers from the Department of Water Resources (DoWR) and Municipal Council Administration, to seek administrative approval for the works in the district, have left for Mumbai on Tuesday. The DoWR has issued an ordinance, but the details about the approval of the total number of works will be cleared in the next week.

150 crore works of PWD approved

It may be noted that works valuing Rs 150 crore launched by the public works department (PWD) were approved in March. The approval for the remaining works was granted in the last fortnight. Now, no proposal is lying pending the approval, pointed out the sources.