Shinde group's show of strength at Hindu Garjana Melava

Strongly criticize Thackeray, Danve and Khaire

Aurangabad, Sept 30:

A rebel group of Shiv Sena staged a Hindu Garjana Melava and felicitated Guardian Minister Sandipan Bhumre. The Shinde group leaders strongly criticized Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray to be the leader of opposition in legislative council Ambadas Danve and Sena leader Chandrakant Khaire. Mahila Aghadi had a significant presence in this gathering.

The rebel Sena group led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde is holding a Dussehra gathering in Mumbai on October 5. Meetings and gatherings are organised on this backdrop across the State. The Shinde group displayed a show of strength on the occasion of a meeting held at Sant Eknath Rangmandir in the city on Friday. Minister of employment guarantee scheme and guardian minister Sandipan Bhumre was felicitated by State minister of agriculture Abdul Sattar, MLAs Pradeep Jaiswal, Sanjay Shirsat, Ramesh Bornare, district chief of Shinde group Rajendra Janjal, Ramesh Pawar and office bearers of Shinde group.

The rebel group MLAs made disclosures about why they rebelled against the party. The MLAs claimed that local leaders Chandrakant Khaire and Danve have not done anything for Aurangabad district. The government was not releasing funds for development works. The establishment of government with the Congress and NCP was a shock to the voters. The chief minister was not meeting the ministers nor the public. This caused resentment among the political leaders in Sena.

Only two seats in Sillod

In case of alliance with BJP for local body elections, we will give them only two seats in Sillod municipal council. We will not be able to give them more seats. Agriculture minister Abdul Sattar mentioned that we have also told CM about the problem.