Shine 100 Deal: Sudsy Bonus

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Ratnaprabha Honda has introduced a festive offer for Makar Sankranti and Republic Day. Customers purchasing the Shine 100 motorcycle will receive a washing machine at no additional cost.

Established in 2007, the dealership has sold over 1,00,000 two-wheelers and operates branches at Jalgaon Road, Padegaon, Paithan, and Kannad, in addition to its main showroom in the city centre. Honda offers a 10-year warranty on its bikes, which is a significant feature in the industry.

This promotional scheme has been introduced to attract customers during the festive season. Ratnaprabha Honda has previously been recognized with Honda’s Star Dealership award for sales and service.

The dealership has highlighted the offer with the tagline “Shine on the road and in your home.” Customers are encouraged to visit their nearest branch for more details on the limited-time scheme.