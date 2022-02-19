Shiv Jayanti at Winchester Intl. Eng. School

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s birth anniversary was celebrated at Winchester International English School with enthusiasm. A portrait of the great Maratha warrior was garlanded by Harshal Sable of Grade VI attired as Shivaji Maharaj. Shiv Palana Dance was performed by the girls of grade 4, 5 and 6. Shiv Garjna was performed by the boys of grade 9. Sarika Patil spoke on Shivaji Maharaj in Marathi. Surekha Dhole anchored the programme. Speeches in Hindi, Marathi and English were given by Shaikh Irfaan, Shreya Gawande and Samriti Sharma respectively. Director Dr Afsar Khan highlighted the heroic deeds of the darling Maratha leader, particularly his Naval stronghold and his planning to administer his Raj successfully. Sheetal Rathor proposed a vote of thanks.