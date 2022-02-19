Shiv Jayanti celebrated at Greenvalley School

Aurangabad, Feb 19: Shiv Jayanti was celebrated with great zeal in the Greenvalley Montessori School. A drawing completion was organised on the life and achievements of Shivaji Maharaj which was coordinated by Saroj Kanwar, Sonali Shahane and Dipti Atre.

A rally was organised by Pre primary section under the guidance of Jaishree Jadhav, Ekta Bias, Ankita Gupta, Jaishri Shirsat, Tejaswini Nikam and Jaishree Patil.

Primary section and the choir group sang a powada.

Principal Urmila Shekhawat said that Shivaji Maharaj did not have huge army still he founded Swarajya by defeating Mughals and Adilsahi.

Director Dayal Singh spoke about various aspects of Shivaji Maharaj’s life. Snehal Jadhav proposed a vote of thanks.