Shiv Jayanti to be celebrated at Diwan-I-Aam in Agra Fort

-Registration of 4,000 volunteers from the State, 1 crore youths will be present digitally

Aurangabad: The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) on Wednesday gave permission to celebrate Jayanti of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in the Diwan-I-Aam in Agra Fort. Various cultural programmes will be organised on February 19 in the fort premises, said Vinod Patil, president of RR Patil Foundation, in a press conference here on Wednesday.

Patil said that the Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde and CM of Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath will be present. Around 4,000 volunteers from the State will leave for Shiv Jayanti in Agra by train. It includes more than five hundred women. Many people from all over the country will participate in this ceremony. Likewise, 1 crore youths will be connected digitally. ASI has laid down 28 conditions for the organisers. However, the ceremony will be celebrated with enthusiasm by following those terms and conditions. Public awareness is being spread across the city on bicycles to participate in the Shiv Jayanti festival in Agra.

Various programmes organised

The 'Shiv Janmotsav Sampurna Bharatvarsh Ka' ceremony will start on February 19 at 6 pm. The 393rd Shiv Jayanti celebration will feature Powada, Palna, Maharashtrian songs, a drama play on the work of Shivaji Maharaj with 70 artists.