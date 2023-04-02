Shiv Sena dominates in MVS public meeting

By Lokmat English Desk | Published: April 2, 2023 11:20 PM 2023-04-02T23:20:02+5:30 2023-04-02T23:20:02+5:30

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A huge public meeting organised at Marathwada Sanskritik Mandal and Shiv Sena has become an equation. Today's ...

Shiv Sena dominates in MVS public meeting

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A huge public meeting organised at Marathwada Sanskritik Mandal and Shiv Sena has become an equation. Today's meeting may have been held in the name of Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), but Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena dominated this meeting. Uddhav Thackeray was welcomed by letting off firecrackers.

Hundreds of Sena activists from Marathwada arrived for the meeting. How many Congress activists were present for the event is the subject of research. Workers of NCP were present but in large numbers. MLC Ambadas Danve alleged that police had stopped 800 vehicles of the activists near Baba Petrol Pump. He warned the police of taking action when his Government comes to power.

