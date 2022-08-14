Shiv Sena makes power show in city through Tiranga Yatra

Aurangabad, Aug 14: Shiv Sena took out a Tricolour procession ‘Tiranga Yatra’ from Kranti Chowk to Sansthan Ganapati- Rajabazaar on Sunday on the eve of 75th Independence Day being celebrated as Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav. Sena made a show of strength through the Tiranga Yatra.

This was the first programme organised by Kishanchand Tanwani in the city after being appointed as Sena Mahanagar Chief.

The Yatra commenced from Kranti Chowk at 7 pm. Patriotic songs with DJ and brass band gave a patriotic touch to the Yatra.

The process passed through Nutan Colony, Paithan Gate, Gulmandi, City Chowk, Sarafa, Shahaganj, Gandhi Statue, Rajabazaar and culminated at Sansthan Ganapati.

Sena leader Chandrakant Khaire, Leader of the Opposition in Legislative Council and district chief MLC Ambadas Danve, former mayor Nandu Ghodele, city chief Dnyaneshwar Dange, Gopal Kulkarni, Vijay Waghchaure, Raju Ingle, Hanuman Shinde, Manoj Gangwe, Manoj Bora, Sachin Zaveri, Somnath Bomble, Digvijay Sherkhane, office bearers of Women’s Wing along with hundreds of activists and citizens participated in it.

1000 meter long tricolour on shoulders of youth

The youth who participated in the Yatra carried one thousand meters long Tricolour on their shoulders. The youths were also making various slogans.

Activists took 3 leaders on shoulders

The enthusiastic youth of the procession took Khaire, Danve and Tanwani on their shoulders. The leaders were holding and waving the Tricolour flag.