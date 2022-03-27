Shiv Sena on the road against inflation

Protest against the rising inflation

Aurangabad, March 27:

The Central government has hiked the prices of fuel and domestic gas cylinders. Inflation is making the daily life of the common man miserable. To protest against rising inflation Shiv Sena staged agitation at Kranti Chowk on Sunday morning .

The premises were abuzz with slogans against the Central government. The activists participated in the agitation by carrying placards with cylinder prices of the last few years. MLC Ambadas Danve said that the Central government, which has been in power since 2014, has hiked petrol and diesel prices causing huge inflation. It is now time for the Modi government to think about these issues as they are related to the life of the common man. Sena will launch more intense agitation to teach the government a lesson.

MLA Sanjay Shirsat said, the daily increase in fuel price is not appropriate. When the Congress was in power at the Center, there was no such increase. The Central government should consider the plight of the common man. Sena leader Bandu Oak participated while carrying a cylinder on his head. Activists also brought gas stoves. Former Mayor Nandkumar Ghodele, former deputy mayor Rajendra Janjal, Vijay Waghchaur, Balasaheb Thorat, Vishwanath Swamy, Babasaheb Dange and other office bearers and activists participated in the agitation.