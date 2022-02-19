Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti celebration at Chaitanya Valley

Aurangabad, Feb 19: Shiv Jayanti was celebrated with great zeal in Chaitanya Valley International School. The celebration began with the offering of flowers to the statue of Shivaji Maharaj by vice-principal Pradnya Rao Koranne. A welcome speech and the oath of Swaraj by Dhruv Pawar, student from class IX marked the beginning of the programme. Shivshree Shinde and Komal Pawar spoke about the life of Shivaji Maharaj in English, Arya Kakde spoke in Marathi. Deepak Thombare shared the information about the Rajmudra. Mayuri Tidke and the choir group sang a powada on the valour and bravery of Shivaji Maharaj. Shivansh Shinde dressed as Shivaji Maharaj said in spite of not having a huge army, the Chhatrapati founded Swarajya. Principal Dr Sheetal and management member Mangal Tupe congratulated students for conducting inspirational tribute to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.