Shivaji statue unveiling tonight

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, Feb 17: Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray will virtually unveil the new statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, installed at Kranti Chowk, on Friday between 10.30 pm and 11.30 pm. The horse-mounted statue of 21-feet height is the tallest in the country.

The total height of the statue including the pedestal is 52 feet. The unveiling function will continue till 12 midnight.

The Kranti Chowk vicinity has been illuminated. It may be noted that after the construction of the flyover, the Shivpremis demanded to raise the height of the statue.

Meanwhile, the CM and deputy CM Ajit Pawar will join the unveiling ceremony online, while state tourism minister Aaditya Thackeray, guardian minister Subhash Desai, union minister of state (finance) Bhagwat Karad, union minister of state (railway) Raosaheb Danve, state EGS minister Sandeepan Bhumre, minister of state (revenue) Abdul Sattar will physically attend the function.

The health minister, Rajesh Tope will also remain present, said Aurangabad Municipal Corporation administrator A K Pandey.

Change the timing

The Shiv Jayanti Utsav Samiti (SJUS) and MNS have urged the civic administration to unveil the statue at 10 pm, while BJP city president Sanjay Kenekar submitted a memorandum to the municipal commissioner and urged him to unveil the statue at 5 pm.

The SJUS president, Abhijeet Deshmukh also met the civic chief and requested him to change the timing. After concluding the Core Committee meeting, Pandey clarified that the unveiling function will be held between 10.30 pm and 11.30 pm only.

Permission till 12 midnight

The unveiling function will last till 12 pm. The AMC administration has requested the district collector for granting permission. Hence, using his special powers, the collector entertained the request and permitted us to unveil the statue on February 18 from 10 pm to 12 pm. District collector Sunil Chavan has also permitted using musical instruments and sound systems as a part of the celebration. There will be no programme after 12 midnight, underlined the AMC administrator.