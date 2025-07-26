Shivajinagar underpass shut for roofing work; pedestrians, motorists face woes

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Roof installation work at the Shivajinagar underpass began on Saturday, prompting authorities to shut the route and divert traffic.

The move has caused severe inconvenience to motorists and pedestrians, particularly those headed towards Satara and Deolai. Despite repeated flooding at the underpass in the last two months due to poor drainage, civic officials have opted to install a metal roof instead of fixing the core issue. Locals have slammed the decision, calling it “a cosmetic fix for a structural problem.” The work is expected to continue till July 31. Meanwhile, traffic has been diverted through Shahnoormiyan Dargah Chowk and the Sangramnagar flyover, leading to daylong congestion.

Deadline doubts

With a history of delays in underpass maintenance, citizens are skeptical whether the project will be completed within the promised five-day timeline.

Pedestrians at risk

The stretch has been cordoned off using plastic ropes, leaving pedestrians especially shoppers to take risky detours. Some were seen crossing the active worksite, dodging metal pillars and beams installed for the new roof structure.

Photo Caption - (Work to install a roof over the Shivajinagar underpass began on Saturday.)