Show your RSS roots or leave the party

Danve challenges BJP leaders: Party's ideology is not the same as earlier

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: In a scathing attack, Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Council Ambadas Danve questioned the commitment of BJP leaders like Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil, Prasad Lad, and Pravin Darekar to the party's ideology. He challenged them to show their knowledge of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), the ideological fountainhead of the BJP.

Danve's remarks came during a press conference in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar on Saturday. "The BJP that walks on the ideology of the RSS is no longer the same," Danve asserted. He accused these recent entrants to the party of being motivated by personal gain, claiming they don't even know what the Sangh is. He further labeled them a gang of self-interested people, criticizing their deviation from the party's core values.

He also highlighted the various issues raised by the opposition during the recent legislative session, including the Nagpur solar company explosion, the Sambhajinagar water crisis, the deteriorating healthcare administration, and the plight of farmers.

He further criticized the state government's decision to extend liquor shop and bar timings till 5 am on Christmas and New Year's Eve, calling it against our culture.