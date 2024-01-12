Shreya Ghoshal; Kailas Kher to rock Ellora-Ajanta Festival

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The much-awaited cultural Ellora Ajanta International Festival will be held at Sunehri Mahal, on Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) campus, from February 2 to 4.

The celebrated guests to grace and perform their numbers at the festival includes melodious singer Shreya Ghoshal, sufi singer Kailash Kher, classical singer Rahul Deshpande etc. The performances of Bharatnatyam and Kathak, playing of Sarod etc are also the star attractions.

Prior to it, as a curtain-raiser a cultural event titled ‘Purvarang’ will be organised at Sant Eknath Rangmandir on January 20 and 21. The presentation of folk art will also be held between January 23 and 28 at Cannaught Place, Kranti Chowk and Chawani.

The festival will be witnessing various classical, sub-classical and singing performances along with musical and classical dance performances, said the festival committee president district collector Astik Kumar Pandey, municipal corporation administrator G Sreekanth, zilla parishad chief executive officer (CEO) Vikas Meena, commissioner of Public Service Rights Commission Dilip Shinde, commissioner of police Manoj Lohia, superintendent of police Manish Kalwaniya and deputy director (Tourism) Vijay Jadhav briefed at the press conference.

Hereafter, the municipal corporation will be releasing a fund of Rs 1 crore to the festival every year. The civic chief G Sreekanth confirmed sanctioning the fund this year also. It may be noted that the CSMC has taken sponsorship for the first time.

CM, deputy CMs to grace the event

Pandey said that the invitations will be given to the chief minister, two deputy chief ministers, tourism minister, all ministers from the district and public representatives to attend the festival. The meeting with the above celebrities and artists will be held on Monday.

Tributes to Ustad Rashid Khan

Prominent singer and musician Ustad Rashid Khan passed away two days ago. He had assured of performing at the festival this year. Hence the administration today paid the tributes to the singer at the press conference.

Passes in the city

The charges of entry pass will be slightly on a higher side. The charges of daily pass will be Rs 200, Rs 300 and Rs 500. Meanwhile, Pandey added that the campus of the Sunehri Mahal has become insufficient for the seating arrangements. Hence from next year the festival will be conducted in the open space outside the heritage structure.

Festival in February

He also stressed that the festival will be held in the first week of February (on Friday, Saturday and Sunday), every year.

The schedule of functions

February 2 (evening): Sandhya Purecha and her group will perform Bharatanatyam (7 to 8); Anuradha Pal and group will make musical presentations (8 to 9) and singing by Rahul Deshpande and Priyanka Barve (9 to 11).

February 3 (evening): Playing of Sarod by Aman and Ayan (7 to 8); Sufi songs presentation by singer Kailash Kher and group (8 to 10).

February 4 (evening): Kathak presentation by actress Vaidehi Parshurami and Urmila Kanetkar (7 to 7:45) and performance by singer Shreya Ghoshal and group (8 to 10:30).