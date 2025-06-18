Shrimad Bhagwat katha begins at ISKCON Warud Kaji

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A five-day Shrimad Bhagwat Katha began on Wednesday at ISKCON Warud Kaji, drawing hundreds of devotees from across Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. The discourse is being delivered by international preacher Lal Govind Das, who has conducted over 440 Kathas across 35 countries.

On the first day, Lal Govind Das explained the deeper significance of the Bhagwat Purana. “True reverence arises from understanding. The Bhagwat’s greatness is not self-proclaimed but described in the Padma and Skanda Puranas,” he said, quoting saints who believe that the truly great never boast. Recalling a historic moment, he shared how ISKCON founder Srila Prabhupada travelled to the United States on the cargo ship Jaladuta, unsure how to transform Western youth lost in intoxication. “He decided to narrate the Bhagwat to them and that purified their lives,” Das said. One of the three original Bhagwat copies carried by Srila Prabhupada on that journey is now in Das’s possession and accompanies him on his global missions. The discourse included powerful stories such as Devi Kunti’s heartfelt prayers, which even stopped Lord Krishna from departing for Dwarka, and Bhishma’s divine departure on the Kurukshetra battlefield. The first day concluded with Raja Parikshit’s story, offering lessons on detachment, divine guidance, and spiritual preparation for death. The session ended with aarti, worship, and prasadam distribution. The live telecast continues till June 22, from 3.30 pm to 6.30 pm on LalGovindDas’s YouTube and Facebook channels. The event was hosted by Rajkumar Agarwal, with support from Kamalnayan Bharuka, Nareshji Sikchi, Rajeshji Bharuka, president Narendra Gupta, working president Dr. Sushil Bharuka, treasurer Govind Goyal, and daily prasadam host Gopal Agarwal were among those present.