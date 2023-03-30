Shriram Janmotsav celebrations marked with enthusiasm

Idols attractively decorated: Rush continues throughout the day

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The city witnessed the fervor of Shriram Janmotsav celebrations as devotees thronged to various temples to offer prayers and seek blessings on Thursday. The chants of ‘Jai Shri Ram, Jai Jai Shri Ram’ echoed across the city all day long. The Ram Janmotsav was celebrated at 12 pm in 20 different temples. The rush that began from the morning continued till late in the night.

Shankhanad in Kiradpura

In the Shri Ram temple at Kiradpura, union Minister of State for Finance Dr Bhagwat Karad, Cooperation minister Atul Save, Leader of opposition in legislative council MLC Ambadas Danve, and other prominent leaders participated in the aarti. Mansingh Pawar and Dayaram Basaiye, chairman of the board of trustees of the temple, ensured the smooth conduct of the darshan for the devotees.

Tulsiramayan recitation in Amruteshwar temple

At the 90-year-old Amriteshwar temple in Kumbharwada, devotees witnessed a unique offering as 25 women recited Tulsi Ramayan in rotation for the first time. Along with this, other devotional scriptures such as Ramvijay, Shrimad Bhagwat Geeta, and Vishnu Sahastranam were also read.

Decoration of fruits and flowers

The Shriram temple in Samarthnagar decorated the idols of Lord Shriram, Lakshman and Sita with attractive garlands of flowers and fruits such as grapes, melons, apples, and ramphal. The hall was adorned with artificial flowers, and the devotees gathered here for the kirtan of Shri Ram Janma of Ganeshbuwa Ramdasi.

Idol of Shri Ram seated on Sheshnag

The Shriram temple in Osmanpura showcased a creative decoration where Lord Shri Ram sat on a Sheshnag made of flowers and paper. Aarti was performed here by various prominent personalities.

Puja in various temples

The festival was celebrated with enthusiasm in all the Shriram temples across the city, with the idol of Shri Ram being worshiped and prasad distributed. Pooja was performed on behalf of Hindu Dharmarakshak Mitra Mandal in Bhandibazaar, and the Tirupati Balaji temple in Rajabazar witnessed the worship of ancient idols of Lord Ram along with the aarti.