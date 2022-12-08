Shriyal Kulkarni no more

Aurangabad: Shriyal Pandurangrao Kulkarni (Yogeshwari Vrundavan Park, Garkheda) passed away on December 5. His last rites were performed at the N-6 Central Naka crematorium. He leaves behind a son, three daughters, daughter-in-law, sons-in-law and grandchildren. He was the father of BSNL retired officer DS Kulkarni.